Pumas will present its four reinforcements, among them, Efraín Velarde

The team of Cougars He is about to make several changes for Apertura 2021. The university team started the preseason this Monday, so the players and coaching staff had to go to do the PCR test.

So much Higor Meritao What Jose Rogério They are already in Mexico City to join the team, but not before being officially presented. According to the TUDN reporter, Julió Ibáñez, the board presented its reinforcements in the coming days.

The source points out that there will be four new elements for the next tournament, including an old acquaintance, Efrain Velarde, auriazul youth squad, who will leave Mazatlán FC to return to the club where he was for 10 years.

The Pumas will present 4 additions next week. The Brazilians Higor Meritao and José Rogério, in addition to Chispa Velarde, the fourth reinforcement is about to close it but it is an offensive element that comes from South America – Julio ‘Profe’ Ibañez (@julioiba) June 1, 2021

Likewise, the ‘Profe’ Ibáñez revealed that the fourth reinforcement is a South American player with an offensive cut. Despite not revealing the name, in the last hours it has emerged that Washington Corozo is a signature.