Pumas will do “visits” at UNAM to bring new talent to its eSports team

The Pumas of the UNAM pretend that the students of the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM), which they represent, become their talent hotbed for the teams in their eSports division.

“UNAM is a natural hotbed, there are careers that occur alone towards video games and how you are going to waste it, but we will not close ourselves only to that universe. We go for the best, but UNAM is fundamental, a sky of stars that you do not know which one can dazzle you “, explained this Sunday to Efe Raúl González, one of the leaders of the feline eSports division.

The Cougars, the fourth most popular team in Mexican football according to the latest Mitofsky Consultation survey, will seek to take advantage of the fact that the UNAM made eSports official as a sports association so that as soon as the pandemic allows it, they recruit part of the around 30,000 practitioners of eSports that are in the university.

“We have a responsibility with UNAM, we represent it, and what better way than our eSports teams to be made up of someone who is part of the university,” added González.

The communication director of the Pumas assured that the team’s plan was to reveal the eSports division in 2022, but the announcement of the second edition of the eLiga Mx, the FIFA tournament of the first Mexican soccer division, forced to advance the draft.

For this reason, their first team will be in the football simulator and for the remainder of the year they will define which other video games they will compete in.

“The strategy is broad, we want to participate in mobile video games, consoles and computers, do it in a robust way. I’m interested in Free Fire, there are many people there, I’m interested in PUBG, even League of Legends. It’s going to be a team that will have a good time number of players, “said the executive.

González assured that his video players will build a gaming room so that they can train, compete and generate responsible habits in video games, something that they want to be replicated among the students of the UNAM.

In the medium and long term they want the eSports division to be a way to generate resources and that this contributes to having healthy finances in the club.

As a fan of esports, of the Pumas and a former student of UNAM, I would like the club to finally join with the university and do something together Only that I ask, but it seems that it will not happen, we will see tomorrow, there is a lot of talent at UNAM in esports https://t.co/kBIbPOMljJ – Dai Gómez Sánchez (@ daigs25) April 25, 2021

“Everything is based on entering the scene seriously. There is no use saying ‘I am Pumas’ when the ‘gamers’ are not interested in football. The challenge is for someone to be a fan of Free Fire, Call of Duty, Valorant, etc. Say, I’m interested, I’m going to Pumas, because they have things that I like, not because they are the soccer team, “he concluded.

