Pumas vs Tigres UANL: Lineups of the J15 match of Liga MX

The Pumas of the UNAM and the Tigres of the UANL are measured in the match of Day 15 of the Guardians 2021 of the MX League, in a match that could define the future of the loser, since we are in the final stretch of the regular phase and the playoff spots are quite contested.

For this meeting, the University teams will go out with everything to seek victory in CU, because they know the importance of getting the 3 points.

Both Lillini and Tuca will send their best available XI and it promises to be a game full of emotions on the CU court

Pumas vs Tigres lineup:

Pumas: Alfredo Talavera, Alan Mozo, Johan Vásquez, Nicolás Freire, Facundo Waller, Erik Lira, Juan Pablo Vigón, Sebastián Saucedo, Carlos Gutiérrez, Juan Ignacio Dinenno and Favio Álvarez.

Tigers: Nahuel, Salcedo, Reyes, Cruz, Carioca, Pizarro, Aquino, Gignac, López, Quiñones and Carlos González.