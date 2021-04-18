Pumas vs Tigres: Schedule and where to watch the match of day 15 of the Guardians Tournament 2021

The Pumas of the UNAM they receive the UANL Tigers in Ciudad Universitaria, in a match on date 15 to be played at 12:00 hours in Mexico City corresponding to the Guardians Tournament 2021 of Liga MX, by transmission through IZZI.

The team commanded by Andrés Lillini seeks to get into the repechage positions, after adding 4 consecutive games without knowing defeat, with 2 wins and 2 draws adding 8 units out of 12 possible.

For its part, the team trained by Ricardo Ferretti, seeks to continue adding units that will put it into the fight for the league, after defeating the Bravos de Juárez last Wednesday in a late match on date 5.

An even duel between both teams is expected, arriving very even in points and fighting for a place in the playoffs, but the UNAM Pumas arrive with the advantage of playing at home at noon.

