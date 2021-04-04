Pumas vs Pachuca: Lineups of the match of matchday 13 of the 2021 Guardians Tournament

The Pumas of the UNAM receive the Tuzos del Pachuca on this day 13, in search of adding triumphs to get into the fight for the league positions, within this Guardians 2021 League MX Tournament.

The team commanded by the coach Andres Lillini, seeks to extend his streak without knowing defeat after adding 2 games with a sum of 1 win and 1 draw, since his defeat against Cruz Azul on matchday 10.

For its part, the team led by the coach Paulo pezzolano, He wants to continue his good step in the league after adding 4 games without losing and getting fully into the fight for this season’s playoffs.

Both teams arrive very even in numbers to this game, since the Tuzos are located in position 12 with 13 points, while the Pumas who seek to take advantage of the home are in 14th place with 12 points.



Party lineups:

Cougars: A. Talavera (P), A. Mozo, J. Rodríguez, J. Vásquez, E. Lira, N. Freire, C. Gutiérrez, F. Álvarez, F. Weller, J. Vigon and J. Dinenno.

Pachuca: O. Ustari (P), K. Álvarez, E. García, M. Herrera, G. Cabral, E. Aguirre, V. Sosa, L. Chávez, E. Pardo, R. Nurse and E. Sánchez.

