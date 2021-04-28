Pumas vs Club América: Esteban Solari sends a message to Santiago prior to the Capital Classic

Despite accepting that he always hopes the best for his brother Santiago Solari, coach of the Eagles of Club América, the former player of the Pumas de la UNAM, Esteban Solari assured that he is with mixed feelings for next Classic Capitalino in the Clausura 2021 in the MX League in which auriazules and azulcremas will face each other.

In an interview for the newspaper Récord, Esteban commented that although he always wishes Santiago the best in his coaching career, this time his love for the colors of the chttps: //www.soyfutbol.com/pumas-de-la-unam -t657293 is stronger, so on Sunday he expects a defeat for his brother.

“Honestly we have not spoken, but I know very well that he knows my feelings and my history with Pumas,” Esteban launched.

In the A2007 of Liga MX: ➤ Esteban Solari: 15 goals and 2 assists in 23 games.

“I have a blood bond with my brother and I always want him to do well in life, but feelings and passions are something else, and mine are deeply linked to Pumas,” he added.

The ex from Pumas spoke about the work that Santiago has done as a coach of America, placing him firmly in the sub-leadership of the competition in this Clausura 2021 of the MX League, highlighting the great adaptability that he has had to Mexican Soccer

“To be his first season as a coach in Mexico, he has managed to adapt and quickly transmit his philosophy to the team, which is not easy and that has brought him good results, and the possibility of being in the Liguilla,” he said.

In addition to that, Esteban highlighted the fact that his brother was not hooked on the criticism received upon his arrival, concentrating on working on his own and moving the team forward.

“Those of us who have been in this for a long time live with critics and take what has to be taken from it and draw conclusions,” he said.

