Pumas vs Club América: Álvaro Morales puts pressure on Santiago Solari for the Capital Classic

The Club America visits tonight the Pumas of the UNAM in the match of day 17 of the 2021 Clausura of the MX League in another edition of the Capital Classical where Álvaro Morales, sent a tremendous warning to Santiago Solari, DT of the Eagles.

Álvaro Morales, on his social networks, assured that despite what solarism may say or say, it is that America must win and beat the Pumas in the Capital Classic.

“I hope the message gets through! #pumasvsamerica #liguilla #Pumas #America. ”, shared Morales in his networks along with the message he sent to all the ‘lovers’ of Solari as a coach.

“I hope that solarism understands that sacred Americanism demands a resounding victory over the cachuncitos.” Demanded the ‘Brujo’ of the ‘Indiecito’ Solari.

Pumas will have their last chance to qualify for the repechage of this Clausura 2021 against Club América, since they are currently in 15th place in the table with 18 points, so they need victory and wait for combinations of results.

For its part, América has 35 points and with one more victory, it would close the tournament with good feelings against Pumas, after adding four games without knowing the victory between Liga MX and Concachampions.

