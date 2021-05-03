Pumas vs Club América: Alignments of the Capital Classical of matchday 17 in Liga MX

The Pumas de la UNAM and the Águilas del América will close the regular role with a new edition of the Classic Capitalino, in the present Closing tournament 2021 of Liga MX, in the match corresponding to matchday 17.

The auriazul team led by the coach Andres Lillini is obliged to achieve victory in the University Olympic stadium to become the last invited to reclassify in the contest.

While the Azulcrema box of the strategist Santiago Solari They will seek to break the four-game streak without knowing victory in all competitions, facing the second leg of the Concachampions in view of Portland Timbers and the break for the repechage.

ALIGNMENTS

Cougars

1 Álfredo Talavera (P) 2 Alan Mozo 5 Johan Vásquez 23 Nicolás Freire 6 Erik Lira 7 Sebastián Saucedo 12 Facundo Waller 14 Carlos Gutiérrez 22 Juan Pablo Vigón (C) 8 Gabriel Torres 9 Juan Ignacio Dinenno

AMERICA CLUB

13 Guillermo Ochoa (P) (C) 2 Luis Fuentes 3 Jorge Sánchez 4 Sebastián Cáceres 25 Jordan Silva 5 Pedro Aquino 7 Leonardo Suárez 28 Mauro Lainez 198 Santiago Naveda 9 Roger Martínez 24 Federico Viñas

