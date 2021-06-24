Pumas: Verónica Rodríguez captivates her followers with a flirty photograph in a pink swimsuit

The presenter Verónica Rodríguez, faithful fans of the Pumas de la UNAM de la MX League, captivated his followers on social media with a hot Photography in a pink swimsuit, which left everyone with their mouths open.

An hour is not just an hour, it is a vase full of aromas, sounds, projects and climates “, was the message of Verónica Rodríguez in her publication.

On this occasion, Verónica Rodríguez shared this photo on her official Instagram account, where she quickly added more than 17 thousand likes and hundreds of comments from her followers and colleagues.

This Mexican communicator rose to fame in sports by being part of the Fox Sports MX network, sharing programs such as “Lo Mejor de Fox Sports” and WWE shows with the popular Jimena Sánchez.

Verónica Rodríguez is also well known for being a faithful admirer of the UNAM Pumas in Liga MX, proudly wearing the university shirt and celebrating the most important triumphs.

