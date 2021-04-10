Pumas UNAM wins 0-1 at Necaxa and takes all three points

Apr 10, 2021 at 4:45 AM CEST

The Pumas UNAM played and won 0-1 last Saturday’s game in the Victoria Stadium. The Necaxa He approached the game with the intention of recovering his league score after suffering a 2-1 defeat in the previous match against America. On the visitors’ side, the Pumas UNAM had to settle for a two-way tie against the Pachuca. With this good result, the Coyoacanense team is tenth, while the Necaxa it is seventeenth at the end of the match.

During the first period of the match none of the players managed to score a goal, so during the first 45 minutes the score did not move from the initial 0-0.

After the break, in the second half came the goal for him Pumas UNAM, which released its marker through a Juan Vigon in minute 81. Finally, the match ended with a 0-1 in the light.

Both coaches made moves on the benches. The coach of the Necaxa gave entrance to Mario De Luna, Rodrigo Aguirre, Ian González Nieto Y Bryan carvallo for Idekel Dominguez, Maximiliano Salas, Martin Barragan Y Kevin Mercado, Meanwhile he Pumas UNAM gave entrance to Leonel lopez, Favio Alvarez placeholder image, Angel garcia, Gerardo Moreno Y Amaury Garcia Moreno for Carlos Gutierrez, Gabriel Torres placeholder image, Sebastian Saucedo, Juan Vigon Y Leonel lopez.

The referee gave a yellow card to Idekel Dominguez Y Juan Delgado by the local team already Juan Dinenno Y Nicolas Freire by the Coyoacanense team.

With this victory, the Pumas UNAM it rises to 16 points and is placed in tenth place in the classification. For his part, Necaxa it remains with the 10 points with which it reached this day of the competition.

The next day both teams will play at home. The Acuicalitense team will do it against him Queretaro, Meanwhile he Pumas UNAM will face the UANL Tigers.