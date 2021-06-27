Pumas UNAM: Washington Corozo confesses his admiration for Juan Pablo Vigón

The front, Juan Pablo Vigón has had an impact on the reinforcement of the Pumas de la UNAM, Washington CorozoFor him, Vigón is the representation of the “Garra Puma” since he saw the video of the comeback against Cruz Azul and the celebration of the captain.

“Yes, the truth is that yes, you see him train Vigón and you see the claw he puts in, the force with which he delivers himself in each training session and motivates you to push yourself to the maximum and be able to get to the local tournament very well,” he said in exclusive to TUDN.

Corozo concluded that the fans of Cougars It is one of the main factors that unleashes the grip on each player, not giving up any ball.

“I don’t know if they already have it in them or what it will be, but I think the fans have part of that because it makes you appreciate where you are and the team you come to,” he highlighted in the talk on the way to his debut in the Liga BBVA MX.

The new reinforcement of Pumas of the UNAM He has a football aspiration and that is to look like Neymar, something he will look for in the Apertura 2021.

I found a friend who is coming to succeed in Pumas! Washington Corozo. Big deal! They will see it fly in band. pic.twitter.com/vl8y7wPSEn – Alvaro Cruz Santibáñez (@AlvaroCruzS) June 26, 2021

“Yes, the truth in the game I would like to do what he does, not be afraid of anything, no matter what and go forward. I am a player with a lot of personality, daring and I have a lot of speed. I have to exploit my speed and make the most of it ”.

Washington Corozo asked the university fans to have confidence in him.

“I am going to push myself to the maximum, I am going to give my all. Trust me, because if they brought me to Pumas it was for something and I think we are up for many great things. We know that it does not have the value of other teams, but it is not about value but the dedication that each of the players has on the field. A team of men and not names ”.

