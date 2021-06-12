Pumas UNAM wants to reinforce Fernando Beltrán of the Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara

Designated as one of the great promises of Liga MX and possibly selected with Mexico for the JTokyo 2021 Olympic Games, midfielder Fernando Beltrán lives a contrasting present at the club level, because with Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara he is practically erased by his coach, so Nene would be looking for other alternatives to continue growing as a footballer.

Although the interest of Chivas It is not to sell it, several teams have raised their hands to fish a loan from Beltrán for the next season, among them the Pumas of the UNAM, who would have made contact with the Herd to explore the possibility of having him in their ranks.

Also read: Jacky Ramírez, member of Acapulco Shore, takes off his clothes and celebrates half a million followers

Pumas is not the only team that has asked about this possibility, as Pachuca, Necaxa and the Xolos de Tijuana would also have made approaches to negotiate the transfer of the rojiblanco midfielder.

PUMAS ENTERS THE FIGHT FOR BELTRÁN According to the MILENIO group, the Pumas team would be interested in Fernando Beltrán, the Chivas player is one of the most desired by many teams, the problem is that everyone wants to buy “Nene” and Chivas only wants to lend. pic.twitter.com/fAATMSTnbx – Futbol Media Oficial (@futbolmediaofi) June 11, 2021

According to information published by Mediotiempo, Pumas would be the last team to probe the present of Nene Beltrán with Chivas, so the University students could replicate the success story they had with Alejandro Mayorga, a youth squad from the Flock who raised his bonuses in the past. season, when it was loaned with the University, accumulating minutes of play and raising its value more than four times.

Nene Beltrán is currently priced at 3 million euros, half a million less than six months ago, since last Clausura 2021 was relegated to the bench by Vucetich for almost the entire season, playing only 383 minutes, spread over 15 games.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content