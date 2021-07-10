Pumas UNAM vs San Antonio FC: Lineups of the friendly match

The UNAM Pumas continue their preparation for the start of the 2021 Apertura Tournament of the MX League, and this Friday, July 9, they faced San Antonio FC at Toyota Field, in the city of San Antonio, Texas.

The National University Club, directed by Andres Lillini, comes from facing the U-20 team of the Pumas at the beginning of their preseason, and later they face Atlético Morelia, in a duel where they were left with a 3-0 victory.

The university students also had a friendly planned against the Bravos de Juárez in the city of Cancun, Quintana Roo; however, due to weather conditions, it had to be canceled.

After this match against San Antonio FC, from the USL Championship in the United States, the UNAM Pumas will stay on American soil to face the Gallos del Querétaro, in what will be their last duel in preparation for the Apertura 2021.

Lineups for the friendly match Pumas vs San Antonio FC

Cougars: J. González, E. Velarde, R. Galindo, J. Rodríguez, A. Mozo, L. López, M. García, S. Saucedo, Á. García, A. García, E. Montejano.

San Antonio FC: Mercado, Gleadle, Khmiri, Doyle, Dildy, Lindley, Trialist, Cuello, EPPS, Nathan, Gallegos.

