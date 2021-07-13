Pumas UNAM vs Gallos de Querétaro: Alignments of the friendly match

The UNAM Pumas continue their preparation for the start of the 2021 Opening Tournament of the MX League, and this Monday they faced the Gallos Blancos de Querétaro squad on the Toyota Field in the city of San Antonio, Texas .

It should be remembered that the National University Club comes from playing two friendlies against Atlético Morelia and San Antonio FC, and in both games they managed to win.

The university students also had a friendly planned against the Bravos de Juárez in the city of Cancun, Quintana Roo; however, due to weather conditions, it had to be canceled.

This match against Querétaro will be the Pumas’ last preparation match for the next Liga MX 2021 Apertura Tournament, so those led by Andrés Lillini will seek to leave good impressions.

ALIGNMENTS OF THE FRIENDLY MATCH BETWEEN PUMAS AND QUERETARO

Cougars: González (P), Galindo, Freire, Velarde, Mozo, Corozo, Álvarez, Meritao, García, Gutiérrez, Dinenno.

Queretaro:

