Pumas UNAM vs Club América: Nico Freire faced Guillermo Ochoa (Video)

The Pumas de la UNAM signed a disastrous season in the Closing 2021 of the MX League and the ‘climax’ for their very poor tournament was to be eliminated with a defeat in the Classic Capitalino in front of Club América Eagles, the hated rival of the University team, so at the end of the match, the Argentine defender of the auriazul team, Nicolas Freire, showed a bit of courage and sought to face Guillermo Ochoa.

In images broadcast during the transmission of the Capital Classic, Freire can be seen addressing Ochoa to make a claim, but the situation did not reach greater due to the intervention of Juan Pablo Vigón and Bruno Valdez, who prevented his companions from encountering more close up.

In the video clip, it is not possible to appreciate the reason why Freire would have been upset, although everything indicates that the Aguilas goalkeeper would have celebrated the elimination of the Pumas, a situation that ‘heated’ the pampero.

Pumas arrived alive to this Capital Classic after giving themselves the necessary combinations to qualify for the Repechage, but the University students could not pierce the goal of Memo Ochoa, who excelled with at least a couple of saves, which were added to two clear failures of the players of the UNAM.

