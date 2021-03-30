Pumas UNAM: University Olympic Stadium will host vaccination against Covid-19

The University Olympic Stadium, home of the UNAM Pumas, will be one of the venues for the Coronavirus vaccination process to begin in the CDMX, which will begin this Tuesday, March 30.

According to information from ESPN, CU It will serve for adults over 60 years of the Álvaro Obregón delegation to come to apply the dose of the vaccine against Covid-19, from this Tuesday until April 3.

The report details that the Pumas team had nothing to do with this management, since it was UNAM who offered the Ciudad Universitaria campus to the health authorities to facilitate the vaccination of citizens.

Health personnel deserve recognition for their work against COVID-19.

The “loan” of the property will not affect the university complex, since its next game in the Clausura 2021 is until Sunday, April 4, when it receives the Tuzos del Pachuca on Date 13.

In this way, the Olímpico Universitario joins stadiums such as the Nemesio Diez, from the Diablos del Toluca, and the Universitario, from the Tigres de UANL, as the first soccer campuses to serve as headquarters for the vaccination campaign.

