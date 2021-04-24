Pumas UNAM shows its support for a reporter who was harassed by a fan

After the events that occurred outside the Cuauhtémoc Stadium, after the duel between the Puebla Strip and the UNAM Pumas, where the reporter Montserrat Gómez was harassed by a university team fan, the National University Club gave its position about what happened.

Through their official Twitter account, the Pumas regretted what happened on the outskirts of Cuauhtémoc and made it clear that this attitude does not represent the values ​​of the institution or of the highest university.

In addition to this, the National University Club condemned any type of harassment and / or violence against women.

Sorry, Monserrat. What happened in the stands of Cuauhtémoc and this, do not reflect the values ​​and principles by which our team and the institution we represent are governed. We absolutely condemn these displays of maladjustment and violence. Being from Pumas is not this https://t.co/Wou4Lzlvf0 – PUMAS (@PumasMX) April 24, 2021

"Sorry, Monserrat. What happened in the stands of Cuauhtémoc and this, do not reflect the values ​​and principles by which our team and the institution we represent are governed. We absolutely condemn these displays of maladjustment and violence. Being from Pumas is not this "

The events occurred while Montserrat Gómez, a reporter for the Channel 13 Puebla channel, made a live broadcast outside the Cuauhtémoc Stadium, after what was the first meeting of the Strip with fans in their stadium in the Clausura 2021.

