Pumas UNAM: Results they need to enter the Repechage in Matchday 16

Tremendous game that awaits Pumas of the UNAM this friday against the Camoteros of Puebla in the Cuauhtémoc Stadium, since the University students are obliged to add visitor points so as not to run the risk of being eliminated on this same Day 16 Closing 2021 of the MX League, date on which they could also take an important step towards qualifying for the Repechage.

For Pumas there is no other way, against La Franja you need to add 3 points to increase your chances of achieving one of the tickets to the Playoffs in this tournament, because in case of winning, the auriazules would be almost certainly among the best 12 places of the General Table, although for this they will have to wait for some combinations in other matches.

If Pumas win, they need Mazatlán or Gallos not to win to be able to beat them in points and with that they would be within the Play-off Zone.

It also favors Pumas that Toluca, Chivas and Tigres do not add. In the event that these teams reach 20 points, the Universitarios would unseat Chivas and Tigres, leaving Toluca’s goal difference pending, which is +1, so Pumas would have to win their match by 2 goals difference.

In addition to these combinations, Pumas would have to wait for the result of the Pachuca match, as the Hidalgo have the same points as the Auriazules although with a goal difference of -4.

In the event of a tie against Puebla, Pumas would depend on Gallos and Mazatlán losing their matches on this day, in addition to Pachuca and Tijuana not winning their commitments.

In the worst case, Pumas could be eliminated if they lose to Puebla and Mazatlán and Querétaro win their commitments.

Matches that Pumas depends on their results and combinations: Mazatlán vs León. Friday 9:35 pm. You need Mazatlán to lose or draw. Tijuana vs Necaxa: Friday 9:06 pm. He needs Xolos not to win, this in case Pumas draws. Gallos vs Juárez. Sunday. 19:30. You need Querétaro to lose or draw. Tigres vs Rayados. Saturday 9:10 p.m. It favors him that Tigres does not win and thus he would aspire to surpass them in the table by beating Puebla. Atlas vs Chivas. Saturday 7:00 p.m. It favors him that Chivas does not win and thus he would aspire to surpass them in the table by beating Puebla. Toluca vs America: Sunday 5:30 p.m. It favors him that the Devils do not win and thus he would aspire to surpass them in the table by beating Puebla. Pachuca vs Santos. Monday 9:00 p.m. He needs the Tuzos not to win, this in case Pumas draw.

