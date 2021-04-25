Pumas UNAM: Results and combinations they need to enter the Repechage

The UNAM Pumas signed a bland goalless draw of the Cuauhtémoc Stadium against The Puebla Strip, wasting a magnificent opportunity to get inside the Repechage zone in the absence of a day in the Closing 2021 of the MX League, combining with unfavorable results for the auriazul cause, leaving even more complicated their situation in the General Table of Positions.

Pumas needed to win and expect negative results from Mazatlán FC and Xolos de TijuanaTeams that ended up winning their matches at the start of Matchday 16, making it even more difficult for the Universities to qualify, who spent only a couple of hours in the play-off zone.

Also read: Pumas UNAM: Andrés Lillini threatens Club América for the Capital Classic

Even with pending matches on Matchday 16, Pumas could fall further down the table, as both Gallos de Querétaro and Tuzos del Pachuca can surpass them in points if they win their matches.

Combinations and results that Pumas needs to qualify for the Repechage in Matchday 17.

The Pumas have no other, they have to win yes or yes to Club América in the Capital Classic to be able to aspire to qualify for the Repechage, hoping that certain combinations will occur in other matches.

The University students have to wait for negative results from Pachuca and Querétaro on this day.

Should Tuzos and Gallos win, Pumas would still have hopes of getting the ticket.

MATCHES ON WHICH PUMAS DEPENDS ON ITS RESULTS AND COMBINATIONS:

Matchday 16.

Gallos vs Juárez. Sunday. 19:30. You need Querétaro to lose or draw. Tigres vs Rayados. Saturday 9:10 p.m. It favors him that Tigres does not win Atlas vs Chivas. Saturday 7:00 p.m. It favors him that Chivas does not win. Toluca vs America: Sunday 5:30 p.m. It favors him that the Diablos do not win Pachuca vs Santos. Monday 9:00 p.m. He needs the Tuzos not to win.

Matchday 17 (Taking into account that Pumas beat America)

San Luis vs Pachuca. He needs Pachuca not to win. Chivas vs Tigres: A draw favors Pumas. The defeat of Chivas or Tigres also favors them, but for this they would have to lose points in their matches on Day 16 to have them within reach. León vs Gallos: A draw or defeat of Gallos favors them. Cruz Azul vs Tijuana: The defeat of Xolos would be favorable for Pumas Rayados vs Mazatlán: A disaster in Mazatlán would serve the University, as long as they finish above Pachuca or Gallos.

Also read: Club América: Francisco Feuillassier, the reinforcement requested by Santiago Solari

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content: