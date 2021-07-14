Pumas UNAM presents its jerseys for the 2021-2022 Season

A little over a week before the 2021 Opening Tournament of the Liga MX, The UNAM Pumas presented their new kit for the 2021-22 season, both home and away, preserving their traditional design.

Pumas will wear white in home games and their away kit will once again be navy blue, after wearing gold this season.

The jersey is made of 75% recycled polyester fibers, generated with recyclable plastic bottles. This was reported by the club.

The visitor’s sweater, which had already been leaked a few weeks ago, will be navy blue with the logo in gold and details of the same color that simulate scales.

Pumas debuts at home on July 25 against the Rojinegros del Atlas on matchday 1 of Apertura 2021.

The 2021/22 away kit celebrates the club’s legendary training camp, “Cantera”, and the talents that have been developed there. The rock pattern and custom typography refer to the volcanic rock in the facility .⁰⁰ # NikeFootball #MoveToZero pic.twitter.com/XzBsszOJUG – PUMAS (@PumasMX) July 14, 2021

