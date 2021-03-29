Pumas UNAM prepares renewal of Alfredo Talavera, Johan Vásquez and two more players

The UNAM Pumas, runners-up in the MX League in 2020, do not go through one of their best moments in the 2021 Guardians and one of the reasons was the departure of some important players such as Andrés Iniestra and Carlos González.

For this reason and despite the fact that there could be more outings in the summer, the club would already be seeing the renewal of some players, such as Alfredo Talavera and Johan Vásquez.

Read also: Cruz Azul: Orbelín Pineda and Luis Romo in the sights of a Spanish League club

According to Record, in Pumas they are already in the renewal of the veteran goalkeeper, as well as the two center-backs of the Club Johan Vásquez, who lives a great moment with the Tri Sub 23, and the Argentine Facundo Waller.

In addition to these 3 players, goalkeeper Julio González, who has defended the goal in the absence of Talavera, has won the love and trust of the fans and the group, so he would also renew.

Pumas, a team that has had to sell players out of necessity, could be ‘hit’ again with offers for its stars, so they are already preparing to shield their players or at least get better deals.