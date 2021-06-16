Pumas UNAM: Octavio Paz surrenders to Jorge Campos and Guillermo Ochoa

The new goalkeeper of the Pumas de la UNAM, Octavio Paz 25-year-old shared who his motivations have been to defend the goal, since since he was a child he admires Guillemo Ochoa Y Jorge Campos, two of the best archers in the world Mexican Soccer.

“Jorge Campos I think he is the one we all admire, whether you are a goalkeeper or not, I have always liked him, and of Ochoa, I have always been a fan, I have always liked him and I can say that I have been a follower since I was a child, but already internationally I also admire Casillas, to Buffon because they have done phenomenal things, and currently Manuel Neuer because of his style, “he said.

“Of wanting to be a goalkeeper not so much, really, but as a child I loved putting on gloves and throwing myself, but I always liked being a forward, but I decided to be a goalkeeper and I like it a lot.”

CONGRATULATIONS! He is Octavio Paz, Pumas’ new goalkeeper who years ago went to the United States to test himself, a country where, at the same time, he took a job as a bricklayer. ️ His idol is Jorge Campos, as he also knows how to play forward. pic.twitter.com/QUrzIYdapz – SuperL1der MX (@superlidermx) June 8, 2021

The reinforcement of Pumas of the UNAMHe confessed that it was during his childhood that he developed his taste for soccer, however, he also formed a love for baseball.

“Before I played soccer I played baseball, I am passionate about that sport also because sports at home could not be absent, there were always balls at home, but in the end the good thing was soccer,” he said.

