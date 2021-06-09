Pumas UNAM: Octavio Paz confesses his admiration for Jorge Campos

Jorge Campos is an inspiration for him Mexican Soccer, his name continues in force for the new generations, for the new reinforcement of the Pumas de la UNAM, Octavio Paz he is a reference, as he assured that he identifies with the Immortal and despite the fact that his career is still short, he claimed to have similarities with the Brody.

“Very strong in hand to hand. I consider myself very technical with my feet and I am very strong mentally. I identify a lot with Jorge Campos; I think that all goalkeepers have that thorn of becoming outfield players. Jorge Campos is a crack and Obviously, I need a lot of work to become like him, “he told ESPN.

Paz was enthusiastic about his arrival in the feline squad and highlighted the talent they have in the quarry.

Octavio Paz on ESPN about Lillini: “He welcomed me; what I needed, I told him. I did not know him closely, he is a coach who works a lot, he is totally passionate. He lives football too much” pic.twitter.com / 74BENMa9PB – Pumas En La Piel (@PumasELP) June 9, 2021

“He came to Pumas very happy to contribute my grain of sand and to work for the club. Everyone talks about Pumas not investing, but it must be recognized that he has very good basic principles; then, they also turn to see young people a lot” express.

