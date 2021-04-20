Pumas UNAM: Juan Ignacio Dinenno becomes a father for the second time

Forward Juan Ignacio Dinenno of the Pumas of the UNAM He received a surprise after the match against the UANL Tigers, as he became a father for the second time due to the birth of little Viggo, who was conceived this past April 18.

On social media, Dinenno boasted the birth of her second baby, whom she welcomed into the world.

“Welcome Viggo. @Sofibruno thank you for choosing me.” Juan Ignacio Dinenno wrote on his social networks, a publication that had more than 30,000 likes.

Viggo came to be the fourth member of the Dinenno Bruno family and to brighten the lives of Juan, Sofía and little Lorenzo, the first-born of the Pumas striker.

As a curious fact, Viggo will receive Mexican nationality and if he follows in his father’s footsteps, he could play for the Mexican National Team.

