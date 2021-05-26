Pumas UNAM: José Rogério de Oliveira Melo would be his reinforcement for the Apertura 2021

The UNAM Pumas continue to move the transfer market in the face of Opening 2021 of Liga MX and in the last hours the possibility that university students have the Brazilian winger as reinforcement has transcended José Rogério de Oliveira Melo, who would arrive as a free agent after ending his contract with the Ferroviária club of the Paulista League.

According to information revealed by ESPN journalist Mac Reséndiz, the 30-year-old left winger would be to the liking of the Auriazul board of directors since he would not generate any cost for his transfer, for which they have already started talks with his agent.

Also read: Will Club América terminate contracts for undisciplined players? The Eagles prepare punishment

“The Brazilian left winger José Rogério de Oliveira Melo could reach the #Pumas. They tell me that there are talks with his representative. He is 30 years old and will be a free agent on May 31. He recently played with the Ferroviária de la Liga Paulista ”published Reséndiz.

The Brazilian left winger José Rogério de Oliveira Melo, could reach the #Pumas They tell me that there are talks with his representative. He is 30 years old and will be a free agent on May 31. He recently played with Ferroviária of the Paulista League. – Mac Reséndiz (@MacResndiz) May 25, 2021

Rogério is 30 years old and can play on both wings as a winger, in addition to performing as a center forward.

The Brazilian is valued at 650 thousand euros and ends his contract on May 31.

The footballer has developed almost his entire career in Brazilian clubs, highlighting the period in which he played with Sao Paulo, this between 2016 and 2017.

Outside of Brazil, Rogério had a brief stint at Al-Dhafra in the United Arab Emirates.

In total he has played 271 official matches, scoring 42 goals and registering 9 assists.

Also read: Cruz Azul: Juan Reynoso’s emotional speech prior to the Final vs Santos Laguna

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content