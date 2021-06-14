Pumas UNAM: Johan Vásquez ‘ties’ with the University students and signs renewal

A few moments ago, in a piece of news that surprised more than one, the team of Cougars made the renovation of the Mexican central official, Johan Vasquez, for two more years, extending his bond with the club with which he has reached his best moment in his career.

However, this news comes at a time when various media put it on Europe this same summer, since, Spanish and Dutch media have put it in the sights of several teams.

This has generated joy in the Auriazul fans, but another sector believes that the player made a mistake in his decision, because they wanted to see him triumph in the old continent. It must be remembered that Pumas had 50 percent of the player’s pass and Striped had the other half.

Despite this renewal, the possibility of going to Europe this transfer market has not ended, since this could be a strategy so that Pumas can earn a little more in a future sale.