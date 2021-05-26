Pumas UNAM: Higor Meritão, the ‘other’ Brazilian reinforcement of the University students

The UNAM Pumas are still looking for reinforcements for the Apertura 2021 and have two Brazilians in their sights to reinforce the midfield and in addition to Rogério de Oliveira, Higor Meritāo is the name of the other player who could reinforce the University team.

According to Alonso Cabral from TUDN, Meritão would arrive with Oliveira to reinforce Andrés Lillini’s team, who also plays for the Ferroviaria club.

As I had told you, Pumas is in talks with two Brazilians, Higor Meritao and José Rogerio de Olivera Melo. They are still negotiations. They both play in the Ferroviaria

Meritão, 26, plays as a pivot and has worn the jerseys of Botafogo, Paraná and Ferroviária since his debut, playing more than 74 games.

Higor Meritão has a contract with the Ferroviária club until 2022, so his transfer would not be free like that of his teammate Rogério de Oliveira.

In the absence of becoming official, both would be arriving at Puma for the Apertura 2021.

