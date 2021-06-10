Pumas UNAM: Gianluca Lapadula, how much is the reinforcement sought by the University students worth

The Peruvian striker Gianluca Lapadula It would be a possible reinforcement of the UNAM Pumas for the next 2021 Opening Tournament of the MX League, because those led by Andrés Lillini are looking for a forceful ‘9’ and with a lot of goal to help them compete to be in the positions top of the leaderboard, after not even qualifying for the playoffs in the last tournament.

According to various rumors in the stove football of Liga MX, the Benevento striker of Serie A in Italy would be being followed by the Pumas to reinforce his forward, before a possible departure of Juan Dinenno and an almost certain departure from the Panamanian Gabriel Torres.

At the moment, according to Nahuel Ferreira, there is no formal offer from the Pumas for Gianluca Lapadula, but the interest is real and there have already been inquiries from the forward, in addition to the fact that the same player would be interested in playing in Mexican soccer. the next season.

It is real that people from #Pumas consulted about the Italian nationalized Peruvian striker, Gianluca Lapadula, but for now there is no type of negotiation. He is willing to play in the #LigaMX, but he has a contract with #Benevento until 2023 and offers to continue in Italy.

However, the Benevento attacker would have offers to stay in Italian football and continue his career there, in addition to having a contract until 2023 with Benevento of Italy, so that factor could complicate his arrival.

Last season with Benevento in Serie A, Gianluca Lapadula scored a total of eight goals and gave five assists in 37 games, playing 75% of the total minutes of the championship.

HOW MUCH IS GIANLUCA LAPADULA WORTH, FORWARD WHICH THE PUMAS ARE LOOKING FOR?

Gianluca Lapadula, according to the Transfermarkt portal, would cost the UNAM Pumas around 3.7 million dollars to be able to get his signing for the 2021 Opening of the MX League, so the university team will have to get to walk around the checkbook for the next championship.

