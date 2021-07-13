Pumas UNAM draws against Gallos de Querétaro in a friendly prior to Apertura 2021

The UNAM Pumas drew 2-2 against the Gallos Blancos de Querétaro in a friendly match played in San Antonio, Texas in the United States, prior to the start of the 2021 Apertura Tournament of Liga MX.

The scorers for the Pumas were by Emmanuel Montejano and Juan Ignacio Dinenno, both in the second half of the game. On the part of Querétaro they were Maximiliano Perg and Nicolás Sosa in the first half.

Querétaro dominated the first half of the match, achieving a two-goal lead with goals from Maximiliano Perg in minute 31, then making it bigger at minute 46 in the final half and going into halftime with two goals difference.

For the second half, the Pumas reacted and tied the game, first approached by Juan Ignacio Dinenno at minute 61, so that in the end Montejano put the final 2-2 on the board at 63.

This game against Querétaro was the last preseason game for the Pumas in the United States, so those led by Andrés Lillini are already thinking about his debut in the current Apertura 2021 of Liga MX.

