Pumas UNAM: Andrés Lillini would already have Juan Pablo Vigón’s replacement for the 2021 Apertura

The Pumas de la UNAM are very close to losing the midfielder Juan Pablo Vigón that will become a reinforcement of the UANL Tigres for the next Apertura 2021 tournament of the MX League in the absence of details to close in the negotiation, so Andrés Lillini, coach of the university squad, would already have substitutes.

According to ESPN, Lillini trusts Marco García, a youth squad for the Pumas and who received an internal sanction from the club for an extra-court problem, has the confidence of the coach and would receive opportunities in the 2021 Apertura in midfield if it is confirmed. the signing of Vigón by the Tigres, as well as Amaury García.

As detailed in the information, Marco García is a footballer who is liked by Lillini because he has a lot of physical sacrifice, comes to the area and is brave when it comes to defending players who are physically stronger than them.

For his part, Amaury García, another of the players Lillini likes to replace Vigón in the midfield of Pumas, because he sees him as a footballer with a great sense of associative play and good physical display, although he doubts this player It would be his little experience in the First Division.

For now, there are other players that Andrés Lillini can use to make up for the almost certain loss of Juan Pablo Vigón who will go to Tigres, they are Leonel López, with whom he did not have much in the last tournament and the Brazilian Higor Meritao, recent reinforcement for Apertura 2021.

