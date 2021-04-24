Pumas UNAM: Andrés Lillini threatens Club América for the Capital Classic

After his tie against The Puebla Strip and a combination of unfavorable results for the UNAM Pumas, the technical director of the University, Andres Lillini, assured that the auriazul team will manage to get into the Final Phase of Clausura 2021 of Liga MX next weekend.

Although they no longer depend only on their result against him Club América in the Capital Classic of Day 17, Andres Lillini assured that he is fully convinced that they will be able to win against the Eagles and get into the playoffs.

“Numbers have to be done because we have to depend on them. But we will have things on our side and we have to trust. I am totally convinced. We are going to achieve it. We are doing things better and better,” said Lillini.

The university strategist reiterated that they will meet the goal of qualifying for Repechage, defending their players, ensuring that they have been improving their level of play in recent games.

“I think that if we are going to get into the Liguilla, we are going to fulfill it. They are human beings, soccer is a lot of moods, there are ups and downs, I don’t care, we know that there are a lot of guys on the bench and when I put them in I am convinced that they will do well. We have come on the rise, but one always looks for everything to go well with the best players in the week, one is guided by that, “he mentioned.

Regarding his next rival, Lillini rejected that Club América represents an extra motivation for his team, because any team in front of them must face them looking for a victory, especially now that they need the three points to be in the Repechage.

“I don’t think you have to motivate the players against America, whatever rival we have in front of us we have to beat them. The most important thing is to face the fact that we have to get into the Repechage and win, it is our obligation because it is the last date of the tournament, “said the Argentine.

Despite the zero margin of error that they will have against America, Lillini commented that it is not about making a perfect match against the creams, accepting that they have to face the Capital Classic with calm and with a lot of concentration.

“Do not fall into despair, train, have a good reading of the rival, the perfect match is very difficult to do, today we played a very good, very good match, then the goal defines everything. Be calm, we know it is an important game, we are at stake to give back to the good people of Pumas who are with us, we need a lot of concentration ”, he closed.

