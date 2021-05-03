Pumas UNAM: Andrés Lillini doubts his continuity, but he wants to continue

The UNAM Pumas could not achieve their classification by Repechage by losing by the slightest difference to him America club in the Capital Classic this Sunday night in Ciudad Universitaria, consummating a disastrous season of the University, which contrasted with last semester in which they managed to reach the final against La Fiera del Club León.

At the end of the match against América, the Pumas coach, Andrés Lillini, questioned his continuity with the Auriazul team, although he made it clear that he wants to continue leading the team in the following season, as he has a thirst for revenge.

“Of course the desire is there, the commitment, the desire to reverse this quickly but in the end one has to reach conclusions with the directive about situations that have happened, that will happen and when one does not meet the objectives there is an analysis and they are taken decisions. On my part, yes, I want to continue with the project because the players we use are the ones we set out to use, a lot of youth from the quarry and I want to continue to consolidate this, which is a project that I hope will last a long time and if it is for me we will continue working on it, “said the Argentine.

“After everyone has been beaten, it is a very sad environment, the goal could not be achieved. I think today was the game that we reached the most to the opposite goal with clearer chances, but we couldn’t make it happen. Today is a particularly difficult day.”

Lillini supported her players after the match against América, assuring that she could not blame them for anything, because her boys had given everything on the field of play, but unfortunately ‘soccer did not give them’ to be able to win and achieve the goal.

“What am I going to tell you? Nothing, if it had been a different team, soulless, dejected … but the only thing I can say is thank you because you made a great effort, football does not forgive you, however we did not stop fighting, we had complicated situations, ups and downs but in the end they have seen today’s game, the game of tigers, we played six finals, we lost this last one and I am not talking about deserving or not deserving, luckily, just to thank the work they have done, the willingness to work they have, the demands are very high and they do their best, I have no other words, “he commented on the matter.

Regarding the conformation of the Pumas squad in this Clausura 2021, Lillini denied that it had a short staff and assured that for the following semester it will be necessary to raise the internal competition to raise the level of all its players to the maximum, hinting that some reinforcements will arrive, but that it will play again to nourish itself with players from the quarry.

“The issue of reinforcements is a direct issue with the directive. I clarify that the project is like this, I am not talking about short teams, on the contrary, many youth players and I am proud of that, what drives the projects are the results, there was a failure, we are not in the league. We open the doors of the club to the quarry that is the history of the club itself, there were things that are not good, “he said.

