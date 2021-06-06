Pumas UNAM already has tied to a new Ecuadorian reinforcement

The UNAM Pumas continue to move the transfer market in the face of Opening 2021 of Liga MX and in the last hours a new extreme has begun to sound: Ecuadorian Washington Corozo, a Sporting Cristal player.

According to Álvaro Cruz from TUDN, the soccer player is only waiting for his work visa to sign with Pumas, since the hiring would already be negotiated.

Corozo, a 22-year-old Ecuadorian striker, has been selected in the lower categories and his time with the Peruvian team of Sporting Cristal was what caught the attention of the Pumas.

OFFICIAL. Washington Corozo is a new Pumas UNAM player. It comes from the Sporting Cristal Club. ⚽️ ➡️ Loan for one year with purchase option. pic.twitter.com/h7NQvnunuC – Draft Liga MX (@DraftFutMX) June 5, 2021

Washington became the top assist last season in Peru, playing as an outsider, which would serve the Pumas forward Dinneno.

Corozo made his debut at Independiente del Valle and in 2020 he arrived at Sporting, a club with which he was already champion. Pumas will be his third professional team.

