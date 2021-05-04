Pumas: The message of Juan Ignacio Dinenno after his elimination in the Clausura 2021

Forward Juan Ignacio Dinenno has surprised the loyal fans of the Pumas de la UNAM, by dedicating an emotional message after failing to compete in the reclassification phase in the Closing tournament 2021.

“Personal reflections are seldom comforting for others, despite this, I want to thank the team that faced adversity without leaving values ​​aside at any time, commitment, solidarity and the imperative desire to overcome were in every day. We couldn’t and that hurts. “

“But football and especially life is about getting up and not about how many times you fell. Thanks to all who supported us unconditionally, and valued the effort beyond the result.”

“We are the first to know our failures and individually we will do everything to come back stronger and better,” he wrote along with some photos of the actions of the Capital Classic vs. America.

The Pumas de la UNAM consummated the failure in the current Clausura 2021 tournament of the MX League, when they fell in local condition before the Eagles of America in a new edition of Classic Capital on matchday 17.

