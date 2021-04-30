Pumas: The enigmatic message of Johan Vásquez prior to the match against Club América

The Pumas de la UNAM will face Club América in the match of the 17th day of the Clausura 2021 of the Liga MX on the field of the Olympic University Stadium in one more edition of the Capital Classic, where Johan Vasquez, published an enigmatic message on networks that made fans nervous.

Johan Vásquez, through his official Instagram account, published a photo along with some words where he hinted that he could leave the Pumas this summer, all in the run-up to playing the Capital Classic against America.

“The days go by and they will only remember the different ones.”, The Pumas defender published along with a photo while he was contesting a ball in last day’s game against Puebla.

Johan Vásquez’s message on social media. Photo: Instagram capture.

Pumas will have their last chance to qualify for the repechage of this Clausura 2021 against Club América, since they are currently in 15th place in the table with 18 points, so they need victory and wait for combinations of results.

Johan Vásquez has played 15 games with the Pumas this season, where he has not managed to score a goal or give assists, but he has become a regular starter for Andrés Lillini, since he has participated in 94% of the total minutes.

