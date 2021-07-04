Pumas: Selene Luna shows off her tremendous peach with a ‘flirty’ photo in a swimsuit

Selene moon, a fan of the UNAM Pumas, has once again stolen the glances of his loyal followers on social networks, after his recent publication where he boasts his best attributes that left friends and strangers in love.

“Not even the rain stops me. There is always a good time to take sexy photos of them !!! #model #girl #legs #bootylicious #pretty #body #curvy. ”, Selene Luna posted on her official Instagram account next to the photo in question.

On Instagram, Selene Luna published a photograph where she can be seen posing in a sensual way with a black outfit that allows her ‘peach’ to be appreciated, in a rather provocative and mischievous pose.

This publication quickly had a great acceptance, since the image has more than 10,000 likes and hundreds of comments praising how beautiful and sexy she looks with that outfit.

The sports driver and youtuber showed all her mischief with the daring postcard where she assured that there is always a good time to take photos to show off, and this time it was no exception.

