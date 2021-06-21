Pumas: Selene Luna shines on Father’s Day with ‘spicy’ photography

Selene Luna, the fan of the UNAM Pumas, has stolen the glances of her loyal followers on social networks, celebrating the Father’s day with a peculiar gift to all the parents of Mexico.

Via Instagram, the Youtuber released the image where she is shown posing in sensual red underwear and an unbuttoned white shirt, revealing all her charms.

Read also: Issa Vegas wastes sensuality and ‘gives’ hot photography on Father’s Day

“Daddy I hope it doesn’t bother you that I took your tie for a moment it’s just to wish you a Happy Father’s Day !!!!”, he wrote.

See this post on Instagram A shared post by Selene Luna (@selene_pauluna)

This publication has received more than 11 thousand likes and about 300 comments from his more than 911 thousand followers on Instagram, which shows his admiration for the beauty and private life of Selene Luna.

Read also: Dania Méndez shows off her rear with “spicy” photography in a flirty swimsuit

See this post on Instagram A shared post by Selene Luna (@selene_pauluna)

See this post on Instagram A shared post by Selene Luna (@selene_pauluna)

See this post on Instagram A shared post by Selene Luna (@selene_pauluna)

See this post on Instagram A shared post by Selene Luna (@selene_pauluna)

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content

Follow us on

Offside Pumas de la UNAM Liga MX Youtuber