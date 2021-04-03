Pumas: River Plate interested in signing Juan Manuel Iturbe

Despite being one of Andrés Lillini’s favorites last tournament, Juan Manuel Iturbe has lost prominence with the Pumas team, for that reason, the Paraguayan footballer would be living his last games as a university student,

Since the last transfer window, Iturbe’s departure was somewhat probable; However, due to the important losses of the club and the lack of formal offers, he decided to remain one more tournament in the MX League.

Also read: Cruz Azul: Luis Romo seeks Club in Europe; Asked his agent to accommodate him for the summer

According to TNT Sports, with the departure of Rafael Santos Borre, River Plate is analyzing bringing a reinforcement to replace the Colombian attacker, with Iturbe being one of the directors’ favorites. It should be noted that the 27-year-old player would be willing to return to the millionaire club.

THE MARKET SURPRISE? Juan Manuel ITURBE has the chance to return to RIVER for FREE in the middle of the year Would you like me to come back? pic.twitter.com/bxOBZRqFzp – TNT Sports Argentina (@TNTSportsAR) April 2, 2021

Also read: Club Tigres: André-Pierre Gignac and Nahuel Guzmán, with their worst level of productivity in Clausura 2021

Iturbe played during 2013 with River Plate, a team where he had great performances that led him to play in the old continent with Porto. Eight years later, the player could have his return, which has been approved by the fans.