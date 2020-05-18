Credit: DEPOSITPHOTOS / MEXSPORT

Xolos was about to surprise at CU; However, Pumas achieved the tie a bit in the last minutes in comparison corresponding to day 11 of the e-Liga MX. Juan Pablo Vigón was under the control of the blue auria, while the goalkeeper Carlos Higuera He did it for Tijuana.

The university students arrived at the Olympic University after fall tight to the Lion leader. For their part, the borders have had a disappointing e-Liga MX, because only Juárez surpasses them as the worst team from the competition.

The locals scored after a master move from the left side; However, the target was canceled by the line judge. Despite the attempts of both squads, who first out was Bolaños at 44 ′ thanks to a shot inside the large area.

For the complementary part Pumas advanced lines to the attack. It was like this when, at 84 ′, Carlos Gonzalez tied the board after defining in an extraordinary way with the right booty.

With this result, the aurizaules ramble on middle zone of the e-Liga MX thanks to the irregularity that has characterized them. While, Xolos remains as one of the worst teams in the virtual tournament after reaping more defeats than victories.

