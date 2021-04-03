Pumas: Possible alignment of Andrés Lillini vs Pachuca

After the stoppage for the FIFA date, the activity returns in the MX League with the date 13 of Clausura 2021 Tournament, where the Pumas de la UNAM will receive a visit from the Tuzos del Pachuca at the Estadio Olímpico Universitario, in search of continuing to score points to get among the top 12.

After its controversial triumph against Atlético de San Luis, the National University Club still has hopes of qualifying for the 2021 Guardians playoffs, since it reaches this date 13 in place 15, with 12 units, just one point from place 12 of the table, which is precisely Pachuca.

For this meeting, Andrés Lillini will be able to count again on Alan Mozo and Johan Vazquez, who were part of the Mexican Under-23 Team that won the pass to the Tokyo Olympic Games in the Concacaf Pre-Olympic.

After a bad start, the auriazul team arrives with three wins, three draws and six losses, so if you still dream of a league, you cannot lose points in the remainder of the tournament.

This would be the starting eleven of Pumas for their duel against Pachuca

Alfredo Talavera; Nicolás Freire, Johan Vazquez, Alan Mozo, Jerónimo Rodríguez; Juan Pablo Vigón, Leonel López, Favio Álvarez, Carlos Gutiérrez; Juan Ignacio Dinenno and Gabriel Torres.

