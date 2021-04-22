Pumas: Nicolás Freire wants Johan Vásquez to go to Europe

In recent weeks, several international and national media have revealed that Spanish teams closely follow Johan Vasquez, center of Cougars and that, recently, he won the Concacaf Pre-Olympic.

Vásquez will be one of those summoned by Lozano to participate in Tokyo 2020, so it would be the great showcase that he has waited so long to fulfill his dream of playing in Europe, an issue that he has handled quite calmly before the media.

Nicolas Freire, With whom he has managed to make a great pair in the university defense, he pointed out for 'Linea de 4', that he hopes that the Sonoran player will go to the old continent, to continue developing as a footballer and person.



“Let him go, he deserves it. He has been showing his quality for a long time despite his youth. May everything that happens to him now help him to continue developing with his feet on the ground”