Pumas: Nicolás Freire assures that his duel against Tigres is an early final

The Argentine footballer Nicolas Freire of the Pumas of the UNAM of the MX League, assured that an early final will be played in the clash against the UANL Tigers, corresponding to day 15 of Guardians Tournament 2021.

The dressing room is the same as last year, the union is very good, the goal is to qualify and for Tigres it is a final, it is an early league game, “said Nicolás Freire.

The central defender spoke at a press conference this Thursday, where he assured that this duel against the Tigres team is practically in a league, since both teams are struggling to achieve a place in the playoffs of the tournament.

Nicolás Freire made it clear that the union in the team’s dressing room is good, as in the previous tournament, but that the difference is that the results have not been given as expected, although they continue with the clear objective of advancing to the league.

