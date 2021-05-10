Pumas: MLS team wants to ‘steal’ Facundo Waller

The team of Cougars This Clausura 2021 failed after failing to reclassify, in a tournament in which it awarded 12 tickets to the final phases, for that reason, it is expected that there will be many changes for the next tournament.

One of those who has an uncertain future is the Uruguayan, Facundo waller, who belongs to Plaza Colonia; However, the board of directors is undecided about extending his assignment, so various media report that his departure from the university staff is very likely.

Some US media even report that the New England Revolution of the MLS, is interested in their services, being a viable option for the Uruguayan midfielder.

Time passes and we still do not know if Facundo Waller will continue to wear the colors of Pumas in the next tournament. What is true is that rumors have arrived that the New England Revolution of the MLS is in his footsteps. It will be difficult, but hopefully he stays … Opinions? pic.twitter.com/lS48OJp2Dq – Dale Azul y Oro (@DaleAzulyOro) May 6, 2021

However, it must be remembered that a few weeks ago, Wller declared at a press conference that his intention is to remain with the Auriazul painting. The next few days will be important for the future of the player.