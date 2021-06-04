Pumas: Juan Manuel Iturbe reveals how was his relationship with Andrés Lillini

Former player of Cougars, Juan Manuel Iturbe, who left through the back door of the university team, spoke about his departure from the Auriazul team and his relationship with the Argentine strategist, Andrés Lillini.

It was in an interview for Fox Sports that the Paraguayan midfielder mentioned that their relationship was limited merely to work, separating relationships; however, he indicated that he behaved in a good manner at all times.

Also read: Club América: Alan Medina will leave Las Águilas to reinforce Necaxa

“We cannot compare friendship with work. Relationships were separated a little, but well. In all lines he always behaved well”,

Also read: Liga MX: Ricardo ‘Tuca’ Ferretti will be the new Technical Director of Bravos de Juárez.

Iturbe was questioned about his attitudes when he left the exchange during the last tournament, mentioning that his annoyance was not due to the coach’s decision, but because of the frustration of his performance on the field of play.

My frustration was that Andrés saw that things were not going well for me, he took me out and I got angry. But I was mad at myself. “