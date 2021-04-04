Pumas: Juan Manuel Iturbe attacks Mexican journalist

The Pumas rescued the tie at the last minute via penalty with a goal from Juan Ignacio Dinenno; However, the criticism from the fans of the analysts did not wait, who continue to question the operation of the team.

One of the most questioned players this tournament has been Juan Manuel Iturbe, who entered the exchange, but could do little to change the course of the team. Before the accusations, the Paraguayan player did not hesitate to respond to one of his critics, it is about Pablo Carrillo.

Also read: Club América mourning, Luis Fuentes González, father of the Eagles player, dies

The journalist stressed in his networks that Lillini He had made a mistake in taking out Favio Álvarez and putting in Iturbe, a reason that annoyed the footballer, who did not hesitate to answer him, which caused the fans to go over him for his comment.

Also read: Liga MX: In Tigres they are ashamed of the terrible step in the Clausura 2021

Minutes later, the player deleted his comment on social networks; however, there was no shortage of fans who took a screenshot before the player’s response disappeared.