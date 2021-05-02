Pumas: Jovana Ortiz shows off her tremendous figure in a swimsuit by the sea

The beautiful Jovana ortiz is a conductor of the chain of TUDN on Puebla and that shows her great love for soccer as a faithful follower of the Pumas de la UNAM, despite the moment they live in the present Closing tournament 2021 of Liga MX.

The Puebla presenter has once again stolen the attention of her loyal followers on social networks, leaving the beauty that she can seldom boast within the work environment in full view of everyone.

Via Instagram, the faithful fan of the University students spread the image where she appears enjoying the sun and the sea on the beaches of Los Cabos, wearing her statuesque physique in a red swimsuit accompanied by the following message.

“In the sea life is tastier,” he wrote next to the emojis of a wave in the sea.

Despite having nearly 10,000 followers on Instagram, host Jovana Ortiz has begun to gain popularity with her posts in the stadiums and places she visits outside of work.

