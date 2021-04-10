Pumas: Johan Vásquez in the sights of Sevilla; they send viewers to Mexico to see it

Johan Vasquez, defender of the UNAM Pumas, would be in the sights of Sevilla of the Spanish League for next season after his great tournament in the Concacaf Pre-Olympic, where he signed a good performance with the Mexican National Team Sub 23 Directed by Jaime Lozano.

According to information revealed by TUDN, Sevilla, a team led by Julen Lopetegui, would be very interested in reinforcing with Johan Vásquez de los Pumas, and such is the interest that the Spanish team has already sent scopes to Mexico to observe the auriazul player and see if your hiring is viable.

However, Sevilla is not the only team that is looking for the defense of the Pumas, since other clubs from the old continent will also fight for Vasquez and they will not make the path easy for the Andalusian team.

In the current Clausura 2021 of the MX League, Johan Vásquez has played 12 games with the UNAM Pumas without scoring and assisted in 92% of the minutes played in the current championship.

For now, Johan Vásquez focuses on the Pumas in this tournament, since they are outside the playoff zone, so the last weeks will be vital to know if they are still alive in the championship.

