Pumas: Johan Vásquez could reach historic Turkish club

As reported in recent weeks, after the failure in the Clausura 2021, the Cougars They are preparing some changes for the next tournament, so they could give several outputs, among them, that of Johan Vasquez.

The Mexican center has been on the maps consistent in the last year, which has aroused interest in the old continent. The born in Sonora knows that Tokyo 2020, is your great showcase to reach the old continent.

In recent months, various media have indicated that he is closely followed by some European teams, especially in Spain; However, in recent hours, Turkish newspapers have indicated that the Galatasaray He’s interested in the 22-year-old central defender.

It is not the first time that the Turkish giant turns to the auriazul painting, it must be remembered that months ago it was reported that they were closely following Alan Mozo. What has generated more strength is that the defender follows Galatasaray on social networks, which has generated enthusiasm in his fans.