Pumas: Johan Vásquez between Sevilla and Real Betis Which one should he sign with?

The central of Pumas, Johán Vasquez, who has been one of the fastest growing defenders in Liga MX, has caught the attention of some clubs in Spain such as Sevilla and Real Betis and could wear the colors of one of them at the end of the season.

Vásquez, who ends his contract in December 2021 with Pumas, could leave the University team, as both Sevilla squads could lose their centrals.

Also read: FC Barcelona: Sergio ‘Kun’ Agüero, the first reinforcement of Joan Laporta

Both in Seville and Real Betis they need to sign men in the lower zone of the field, because their defenses are not assured of their continuity, which is why they have focused on the Mexican but where should he play?

On Seville They await offers for two of their centrals and if he signed with the rojiblanco club, Vásquez would fight for a starting position with players like Sergi Gómez, Gnagnon and Rekik, substitute defenders.

At the group level, being in Seville would mean being able to play some European competitions, since the Nervionense team is in Champions League positions.

Mexican players such as Javier Hernández, Miguel Layún and Gerardo Torrado have passed through Seville, where they did not live their best stages.

For his part, if he went to Real Betis, he could assure a little more minutes, as the Club could lose 4 defenders; two centrals that end their contract and two full-backs that belong to Barcelona and are on loan.

In addition, he would play with the support of Diego Lainez and Andrés Guardado, that if we count that they will continue at Betis for the new season.