Pumas: Jesús Ramírez welcomes the squad heading to the 2021 Apertura

The UNAM Pumas continue with their preparation training sessions in the preseason, ahead of the first friendly matches heading to the Opening tournament 2021 of Liga MX in Mexican soccer.

In an exclusive interview for the medium ‘Clear Brand‘, the sports president Jesús Ramírez affirmed that the University team is obliged to consolidate itself as a competitive team in the following season.

“To maintain a regularity, I think that during the last tournament we let go of very important points, we lacked that bit to consolidate. I think we have to start from now, from the first day to add, reach the Liguilla and being in the Liguilla, yearn be champions. If you do not enter the tournament with that mentality, you are not Pumas. We have to go for everything, regardless of the circumstances of last season, “he said.

In addition, the manager of the auriazul team was forceful with his words when revealing that the institution lived a 2020-2021 season of the MX League with two tournaments totally opposite each other.

“They were two very different tournaments. I think that today for this start of the season, both the players who started, now we have the reinforcements in preseason, the same Andrés who already has two tournaments directing with much more experience, I think this tournament has It must be a consolidation of all to maintain a regularity that we lacked last season to reach a Liguilla, “he declared.

